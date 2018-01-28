Pink Talks "Teary" Grocery Store Encounter With Fellow Mom at 2018 Grammys: "Life Is Hard"

Pink is sharing more details on her emotional encounter with a fellow mom at a grocery store.

The "What About Us" singer stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before Sunday's 2018 Grammys and talked about her "teary" meeting. Last month, Pink pleaded with fellow moms on Twitter to "give ourselves and each other a break" after meeting a fellow mom in a grocery store.

"She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy," Pink said. "And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot."