EXCLUSIVE!

Pink Talks "Teary" Grocery Store Encounter With Fellow Mom at 2018 Grammys: "Life Is Hard"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 4:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce, 2018 Grammy Awards

Watch Blue Ivy Shut Down Beyoncé and Jay-Z at 2018 Grammys

Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Grammys 2018, 2018, Grammys

Elton John and Miley Cyrus' Rock the 2018 Grammys With ''Tiny Dancer'' Duet

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink is sharing more details on her emotional encounter with a fellow mom at a grocery store.

The "What About Us" singer stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before Sunday's 2018 Grammys and talked about her "teary" meeting. Last month, Pink pleaded with fellow moms on Twitter to "give ourselves and each other a break" after meeting a fellow mom in a grocery store.

"She caught me so off guard I was in line at a grocery store it was so packed and crazy," Pink said. "And she started getting teary and she said that she enjoys me because I F up in public a lot."

Read

Pink Pleads With Fellow Moms to Give Ourselves and Each Other a Break

"And I was like, 'Yeah I guess I do,'" Pink continued. "I just, you know, life is hard."

She then added, "She finds strength in knowing that someone like me is out there screwing it all up too."

Before exiting the interview, Pink shared that her mother, her husband and their daughter Willow were all there with her on the red carpet.

"It's a family affair," she told Seacrest.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Apple News , Top Stories , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.