Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Just How Much New Music Is Coming at 2018 Grammy Awards

Hailee Steinfeld is ready to live it up in 2018!

After arriving at the Grammy Awards in New York City, the Pitch Perfect star was asked if fans can expect more new music or more movie rolls in the coming months. Her answer may surprise you.

"It goes back and forth so I'm incredibly lucky that I get to do both. I get to spend enough time with one that's enough to get me to go to the other for a while," Hailee told Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet. "Right now, the focus is music. I plan on having an album out this year that I'm very excited about and I feel honored to be a part of tonight."

In fact, the voice behind big hits including "Love Myself" and "Most Girls" is hitting the road this summer with Charlie Puth.

When asked what fans can expect, Hailee teased that new music will likely be heard on the tour.