EXCLUSIVE!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Talk Missing Toilet Fiasco at 2018 Grammys

  By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:52 PM

Nothing is off the limits for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, even toilet talk at the 2018 Grammys

Fans will recall the expectant Lip Sync Battle host's latest Twitter rant, where she confessed that a much-needed bathroom trip was unexpectedly halted because her toilet was missing from the bathroom. Yes, missing! 

John broke down the fiasco for E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at tonight's big event: "We were having a transition from a regular toilet to a Japanese toilet that washes your butt and opens itself. The contractor came in and removed the first toilet but didn't replace it immediately. We had to wait another day until the next toilet got installed." 

Photos

2018 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, admitted, "I peed all over myself! Of course this would happen to me. I peed!" 

And speaking of their bundle of joy, John told E! News there's "less drinking" involved when his gorgeous wife has a baby on the way. Chrissy chimed in, "Much less! Am I not funny this year?"

The singer-songwriter and 10-time Grammy winner did reveal, "I had one whiskey shot on the way just to get us loose. I'm drinking for two. 

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Apple News , Red Carpet , Awards , Interviews , Top Stories , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend
