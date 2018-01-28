Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Speaks Out on Teen LGBTQ Suicide on 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Speaking to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds took a moment to speak about his new non-musical project, a documentary called the Believer, which explores how the Church of Mormon deals with its LGBTQ youth and the rise of teen suicide in the religion.
Reynolds, who just came back from the Sundance Film Festival, spoke about the film's message and the awareness that he hopes it will bring to the issue of suicide in LGBTQ teens, specifically in Utah, where the home of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located.
"I was raised Mormon. I still am Mormon and it's a broken culture," said the "Thunder" singer. "Our LGBTQ youth are put in such difficult potions, especially when they are told that their innate sense of sexuality is flawed and sinful. But it goes beyond Mormonism. It's all Orthodox faiths. But the documentary specifically looks at what's happening in Utah."
The Believer is set to be released by HBO and shows members who have been spurned by the church for their sexual orientation, what has been most devastating for Reynolds is witnessing skyrocketing rates of teen suicide in Utah as a result of what he believes are the Church’s policies.
For the second year in a row, The Late Late Show's James Corden is hosting the rockin' award show, which has moved from its home base of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in 15 years.
Tonight, A-list musicians and industry stars will gather to celebrate the best work of 2017 and vie for the chance to take home a trophy in one of 84 categories.
Before today, Jay-Z has already nabbed 21 Grammys over his career, but he may be adding a few more to his shelf tonight. With eight nods, the 4:44 rapper has the most nominations . However, rapper Kendrick Lamar and R&B singer Bruno Mars are close on his tail. The "HUMBLE." rapper has seven nomswhile the "24K Magic" singer scored six. All three are in the running for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
But the Grammys aren't just about who takes home the golden gramophone, they're also about the star-studded performances and mind-bending collaborations. Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are just some of the artists set to take the stage.
SZA, Sting and Childish Gambino, who already won a Grammy tonight, are scheduled to perform, as well.
To celebrate the big return to the Big Apple, there will be a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Broadway icon Patti LuPone and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also perform.
The 2018 Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.