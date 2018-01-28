How Kelly Clarkson's New Album Helped Her Soar to Stylish Heights

"This is the album she always wanted to make since she was a little girl—the writing, the singing—so she's been very involved in it and aesthetically, too," Clarkson's stylist, Candice Lambert McAndrews told E! News.

To complement the woman reflected in her melodies, Clarkson needed a wardrobe to match, so she turned to the divas of her past. The songstress and stylist exchanged mood boards of their creative visions and developed an aesthetic influenced by her powerful predecessors, among them Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

As McAndrews explained, those '90s influences can be found in everything from her glamorous gowns and layered gold necklaces to her black and gold adidas. "Very diva, very soulful, very glamorous, but still having those rock-pop roots that she is from," she described.

"My personal opinion is now this is really her. This is who—when she looks back when she was 13 years old singing in her closet...this is what she envisioned of who she would be," McAndrews noted. "She's a mother. She's powerful. She's a mogul—all that stuff and I think she feels sexy and strong and independent..I think she really wanted to express all of that, but I think it does go down to her deeper roots of what she dreamt when she was a kid."