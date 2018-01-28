See Music's Cutest Couples Hit the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys

So many power couples!

If we're totally honest, the music industry definitely has a hand up when it comes to all of the iconic celebrity power couples. From Reba McEntire and Anthony Lasuzzo to the unstoppable duo that is Maren Morris and her man Ryan Hurd, can it get any better than this?! Nope, it definitely can't.

Your only goal after tonight should be to find someone who slays on a red carpet like Luis Fonsi and wife Agueda Lopez. We would say relationship goals but that would just be stating the obvious. Basically, click through the gallery below at your own risk of serious jealousy. You're welcome.