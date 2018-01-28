Angelina Jolie Visits Syrian Refugee Camp With Daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Angelina Jolie shared her love of humanitarian work with her daughters on Sunday.

According to People, the 42-year-old actress traveled to the Za'taari refugee camp with Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11. There, the family members visited with people who had fled from the violence of the country's long-running civil war.

During the UNHCR visit, Jolie addressed the crowd and called for a better political solution.

"It is heartbreaking to return to Jordan and witness the levels of hardship and trauma among Syrian refugees as the war enters its eighth year," Jolie said. "We in UNHCR are deeply grateful to the Jordanian people, for their generosity and humanity towards the victims of the conflict."