Elton John Opens Up About His Bittersweet Farewell Tour at the Grammys 2018: ''I'm Looking Forward to It''

Elton John isn't trying to look too far into the future just yet, but he does know he's ready to focus more of his time on family.

As we reported earlier this week, the iconic 70-year-old singer will embark on his three-year farewell tour later this year. He chatted about the upcoming 300-show tour with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet during the 2018 Grammys and admitted it's something he can't quite wrap his head around yet.

"There's 300 shows, and it will be about three years," Elton explained. "I might do a hundred shows a year anyway when I'm working. But I'm really looking forward to it. to it—looking forward to starting it, but it will be such a great production, and I'm looking forward to finishing it, so I can spend time with my boys."