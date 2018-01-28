John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Give $200,000 to Time's Up on Behalf of Team USA Gymnasts

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a pretty epic date night at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy on Saturday—and while the pregnant personality and the sultry singer looked good, they also did some good last night too!

On Saturday evening, the pair gave a $200K donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and if that wasn't a generous enough feat, check this out—the duo wrote that they gave the money, "on behalf of the heroic gymnasts of the USA Gymnastics Team."

Teigen, who is expecting her second child with the "All of Me" crooner, has been an outspoken advocate for the victims of former U.S.A Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nasser, who was sentenced earlier this week to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. The former Team USA Gymnastics doctor plead guilty to seven counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2017.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. on Wednesday after a week of emotional testimony from 156 of his victims.

"It is my honor and privilege to sentence you because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again," Judge Aquilina told Nassar. "I've just signed your death warrant." The judge additionally awarded restitution to survivors for an amount to be determined.