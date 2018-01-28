Grammys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive for Music's Biggest Night

You never know what's going to float and strut across this red carpet, and we're giving you a front-row seat to the sartorial parade.

Though the Grammys production historically leaves it up to the individual artists to use the stage as a platform if they so choose, there is a concerted effort underway this year to send a message on the carpet before the show begins. While a number of women and men at the 2018 Golden Globes wore black as a show of solidarity with the Time's Up movement, tonight it's been suggested that attendees wear a white rose as a sign of their support.

Fans have high hopes for what is also the milestone 60th Grammy Awards, as more culturally significant songs from the most creative artists working today are in the mix for major awards (not always a given every year). Will Kendrick Lamar, with his first-ever nomination for Record of the Year, win for "HUMBLE."? Or will Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee win for one of the biggest Spanish-language songs ever, "Despacito"? Will Lorde swoop in with the upset for Album of the Year, to make it three years in a row for a female artist in that category?

All will be revealed soon enough.