Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Cozy Up at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

After years of keeping their rumored romance private, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted cozying up at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala.

The 39-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor were all smiles sitting at the same table together. According to People, Holmes tried to avoid drawing attention to the pair by attempting to move to a different seat; however, Clive Davis, who hosted the event with The Recording Academy, reportedly called her out.

"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," Davis said, per the magazine. He then reportedly added, "If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"