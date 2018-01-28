Beyoncé and Jay-Z Slay Date Night at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z looked fabulous attending the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday. 

According to her website, the "Formation" singer wore a custom, long-sleeve black gown by AzziAndOsta. She also accessorized her look with a leather beret by Eric Javitz, heels by Jimmy Choo and a Valentino bag. And because she's music royalty, Queen B added a touch of bling with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

As for her rapper hubby, Jay-Z wore a suit by Musike Frére along with a classic bowtie.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the big event. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Hudson and Cardi B attended the big bash, as well.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z looked crazy in love as they walked through the party holding hands. At one point, Jay-Z even wrapped his arm around his wife and rested his head on her shoulder.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

However, this wasn't the only time Jay-Z and Beyonce slayed the fashion game this weekend. On Saturday, Beyonce wore a custom, black Ralph & Russo gown to the Roc-Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch. She accessorized her look with sunglasses, jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and heels by Giseuppe Zanotti. 

Jay wore a Ralph Lauren suit and a Tom Ford coat. He also wore a hat by JJ Hat Center and shoes by Tom Ford.

Mariah CareyFifth Harmony's Normani KordeiDJ KhaledBig SeanLa La AnthonySean "Diddy" Combsand girlfriend Cassie, and Nick Jonas were also in attendance.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Beyonce.com

The two have a lot to celebrate this weekend. With eight nods, Jay-Z heads into the 2018 Grammys with the most nominations. His album 4:44 is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. In addition, Jay-Z and Beyonce are both nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Family Feud."

However, they may need to make a little room on their awards shelf. Beyonce already has 22 Grammys and Jay-Z has 21.

Even though two haven't confirmed their attendance, the Grammy seating cards show they have front row seats.

It looks like fans will have to just wait and see if the King and Queen of the music industry attend.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

