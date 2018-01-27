Beyoncé and Mariah Carey Reunite at Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch

It was another double diva kind of night for Beyoncé and Mariah Carey!

The two music icons reunited at Roc Nation's festive pre-2018 Grammy Awards brunch at the One World Observatory at the Top of One World Trade Center in New York City. They greeted each other with a hug and a kiss on the cheek and were later seen chatting. And they matched; Both singers wore ponytails.

Jay-Z, founder of the Roc Nation entertainment company, arrived at the event before Bey. Mariah chatted with him as well.

Bey and Jay also enjoyed some moments alone while holding hands, kissing and enjoying the view of the city, E! News has learned.