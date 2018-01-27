Kourtney Kardashian's Mexico Vacation Pics Are Outta Control

Kourtney Kardashian recently spent a "secluded and romantic weekend" in paradise with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. And based on her Instagram pics from their vacay, it was hot.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 24-year-old beau stayed at a resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Kourtney posted on her Instagram page photos of herself from their trip, all showing her in bikinis.

In one photo, she wears an off-the-shoulder two-piece swimsuit while sitting by a private pool. In the other two, she showcases her shapely behind in string bikinis. In one of the pics, she lounges on an outdoor bed while enjoying some snacks.

"Guac is extra."

In the third photo, Kourtney sits on a stool by an outdoor bar.

She wrote, "Mujer feliz" ("Happy woman").

See the photos below.