Kourtney Kardashian's Mexico Vacation Pics Are Outta Control

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Golden Globes, 2018

Inside Margot Robbie's Private Marriage to Tom Ackerley

Kesha, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Kesha Talks Journey to Healing Before 2018 Grammys Performance

Armie Hammer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Armie Hammer Back on Twitter ''Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes''

Kourtney Kardashian recently spent a "secluded and romantic weekend" in paradise with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. And based on her Instagram pics from their vacay, it was hot.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 24-year-old beau stayed at a resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Kourtney posted on her Instagram page photos of herself from their trip, all showing her in bikinis.

In one photo, she wears an off-the-shoulder two-piece swimsuit while sitting by a private pool. In the other two, she showcases her shapely behind in string bikinis. In one of the pics, she lounges on an outdoor bed while enjoying some snacks.

"Guac is extra."

In the third photo, Kourtney sits on a stool by an outdoor bar.

She wrote, "Mujer feliz" ("Happy woman").

See the photos below.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's 2018 Mexico Vacation Pics

Kourtney also shared photos and videos of the couple's tranquil beachside resort and view.

Kourtney and Younes' romance first sparked eight months ago. The two often travel together and have been spotted vacationing in St. TropezEgypt and Paris, where they first met in October 2016.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Younes Bendjima , Vacation , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.