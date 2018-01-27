Armie Hammer Back on Twitter ''Like a Phoenix Rising From the Ashes''

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship Is Different This Time

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom

Tyler Baltierra Slams Catelynn Lowell Cheating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Mexico Vacation Pics Are Outta Control

Guess who's back, back again on Twitter? That would be Armie Hammer.

The 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name star had quit the social network in late November, just after BuzzFeed published a scathing opinion article about him titled "Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen." When asked at TheWrap's Screening Series why he left Twitter, "This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off."

The actor, also known for past roles in The Social Network and The Lone Ranger and who was recently nominated for his first Golden Globe, returned to the social network on Friday night, tweeting, "Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes..."

"They should put a blood alcohol measuring device on cell phones to keep you from drunkenly reactivating your Twitter..." he added.

Watch

Armie Hammer Has Been Called a Piece of Toast?!

One of Hammer's final tweets before his hiatus was a response to the BuzzFeed article.

"Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF," he wrote at the time. "Maybe I'm just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do...?"

Amid his Twitter hiatus, Hammer remained active on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Armie Hammer , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.