Kim Kardashian Dances in Skimpy Underwear and Beaded Braids

Kim Kardashian strips down and kicks it back old school in her latest video.

In a clip posted on her Snapchat and Instagram Stories feeds on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sports beaded braids, what appear to be a pair of white, lacy V-string panties, paired with a matching plunging long-sleeve top, and kneels on a bed while holding the receiver of a corded phone and taking a mirror selfie video as French Montana's 2013 track "Pop That" plays in the background.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian dated the rapper for several months in 2014.

The day before, Kim, who is known for her revealing photos, posted on her Instagram page a mirror selfie of herself posing topless in a pair of crystal underwear.

Earlier this month, Kim posted a NSFW topless photo of herself lying in a bed with the caption, "Rise & Grind."