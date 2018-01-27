Jonas Brothers and Other Celebs Party at Pre-2018 Grammys Bashes

All three Jonas brothers and a slew of other celebs are celebrating 2018 Grammy Awards weekend in style.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas attended Republic Records' pre-Grammys party, in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc and Barclays Center, at Cadillac House in New York City. Joe was accompanied by his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who shied away from press cameras, while Kevin was joined by wife Danielle Jonas.

The Jonas brothers' appearance at the bash comes amid weeks of rumors of a possible official reunion of their band the Jonas Brothers.