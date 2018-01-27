Jonas Brothers and Other Celebs Party at Pre-2018 Grammys Bashes

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship Is Different This Time

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Teen Mom

Tyler Baltierra Slams Catelynn Lowell Cheating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's Mexico Vacation Pics Are Outta Control

All three Jonas brothers and a slew of other celebs are celebrating 2018 Grammy Awards weekend in style.

Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas attended Republic Records' pre-Grammys party, in partnership with Cadillac, Ciroc and Barclays Center, at Cadillac House in New York City. Joe was accompanied by his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who shied away from press cameras, while Kevin was joined by wife Danielle Jonas.

The Jonas brothers' appearance at the bash comes amid weeks of rumors of a possible official reunion of their band the Jonas Brothers.

Other guests included Kendall Jenner and model pal Bella Hadid, who walked in holding hands, rapper Iggy AzaleaHailey BaldwinHailee Steinfeld and Justine Skye.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

They walked in around 10:45 p.m. He gave her a kiss on the cheek and introduced her to other guests, E! News has learned.

Joe Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records

Joe Jonas

Joe was accompanied at Republic Records' party by his fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who shied away from the cameras.

 

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Republic Records

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

Kevin was joined atRepublic Records' party by his wife.

Article continues below

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Republic Records

Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas

The singer poses with his older brother at Republic Records' party.

Iggy Azalea, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Republic Records

Iggy Azalea

The singer strikes a pose at Republic Records' party.

Hailey Baldwin, Hailee Steinfeld, Justine Skye, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Republic Records

Justine Skye, Hailey Baldwin and Hailee Steinfeld

The women pose for a group pic at Republic Records' party.

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, Hailee Steinfeld, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Republic Records

Hailey Baldwin and Hailee Steinfeld

The model and actress/singer pose at Republic Records' party.

Hailee Steinfeld, Luis Fonsi, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Republic Records

Luis Fonsi and Hailee Steinfeld

The "Despacito" singer poses with the actress/singer at Republic Records' party.

Shanina Shaik, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records

Shanina Shaik

The model appears at Republic Records' party.

Article continues below

Julia Michaels, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Republic Records

Julia Michaels

The 2018 Grammy nominee poses at Republic Records' party.

Before the party, all three Jonas brothers enjoyed a late dinner at the restaurant Mamo NYC, where Joe and Sophie had had their engagement party, a source told E! News exclusively. They sat in the back area and stayed for about two hours.

Joe and Sophie were adorable as they sat together. Kevin and Danielle showed some PDA. The group ordered all of Mamo's specials, such as the truffle pizza and pasta dishes, and left around 10.

Iggy, accompanied by a security guard, joined Nick midway through the meal and the two appeared to enjoy a friendly chat. 

French Montana co-hosted the Global Citizen and TIDAL pre-Grammys party at the rooftop PH-D Lounge at Dream Downtown. The club was packed and filled with many Roc Nation employees and guests.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will be hosted by James Corden and will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, 28 Jan.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Jonas Brothers
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.