7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Grammy Awards

Music's big night is almost here!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards air this Sunday night. Industry stars will gather to celebrate the best work of 2017 and vie for the chance to take home a trophy in one of 84 categories.

But the Grammys aren't just about the awards. They're also about the star-studded performances. Pink, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are all set to take the stage. SZA, Sting and Childish Gambino are scheduled to perform, as well.

The Recording Academy has already revealed this year's nominees (here's a reminder), but there's still so much more to know. Don't worry! We have your cheat sheet. Here's a list of seven key facts you need to know before the 2018 Grammys.