Jenna Dewan Tatum Talks ''Nerve-Wracking'' Lip Sync Battle Dance for Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum is the queen of confidence, except when she's asked to give Channing Tatum a lap dance on national television.

Fans will never forget the Step Up star's Magic Mike-inspired performance for her hubby on Lip Sync Battle in 2016, and of course, neither will she. Jenna called it one of the most "terrifying" moments of her life in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video, also reflecting on the moment Beyoncé came out with Channing during "Run the World (Girls.)"

"Neither Chan or I have ever been that nervous," Jenna shared. "No one in the history of Lip Sync Battle has done it twice!"

There were even a few hiccups before she took the stage, including one that involved Queen Bey herself.