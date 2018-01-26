Heidi Montag Breastfeeds Baby Gunner for Glamorous Photo Shoot

Heidi Montag is celebrating the joys of motherhood in a very glamorous way.

The Hills star looks absolutely ethereal in a new photo she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday, taking time to reflect on how raising 3-month-old Gunner Pratt with Spencer Pratthas changed her life forever.

Dressed in a bohemian-inspired dress, Heidi is seen breastfeeding her son while the couple's beloved dogs are posed around her.

"The greatest joy and blessing in my life," the reality TV personality gushed. "My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined!"