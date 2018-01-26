Watch Bruno Mars' Style Transform Before Your Eyes

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 3:35 PM

Bruno Mars

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Bruno Mars' music makes you want to dance and his clothes will give energy to your wardrobe.

Bright colors, '70s inspired prints, retro shoe wear—the Grammy Award winner offers a fresh perspective on new trends and traditional styles. When he first appeared on the red carpet scene, he opted for classic suiting, appearing to dress like his peers. It was his signature pompadour that helped him standout and remind audiences of his genre- and era-bending music. 

Throughout the years that the star has been on the global stage, his signature look has evolved to be more daring. By adding accessories, such as vintage-looking sunglasses, and swapping his white shirts for bright colors and patterns, Bruno has become a style icon for the modern gentleman.

He makes subtle, simple changes to popular menswear that make a major impact, especially on the red carpet. And, we're excited to see what he wears at Sunday's Grammy Awards

Check out his style evolution below! 

Bruno Mars

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

24 Karat Magic

With a gold chain-printed jacket, gold chains and gold-accented loafers, this singer is dressed to impress.

Bruno Mars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Casual Class

The star skips a button-down shirt and tops off his look with a bandana and hat—another fresh twist to a popular style.

Bruno Mars

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImag

Loosened Up

The performer unbuttons his leopard-printed shirt to reveal gold chain, then adds a hat and loafers, giving us Miami millionaire vibes.

Bruno Mars

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

No-Socks Sock Hop

Bruno appears in a three-piece suit, but skips the socks and crops the pants for a twist to the traditional look.

Bruno Mars

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brown Blues

The pop star wears brown suit, but adds a bright yellow T-shirt for a pop of color.

Bruno Mars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Debonair Duties

After winning a Grammy award, the star poses with black suit, paired with sunglasses and his signature pompadour.

Bruno Mars

Jim Spellman/WireImage

New Suiting

The singer mixes it up this traditional look by opting for black denim. 

