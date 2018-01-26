Watch Bruno Mars' Style Transform Before Your Eyes

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Bruno Mars' music makes you want to dance and his clothes will give energy to your wardrobe.
Bright colors, '70s inspired prints, retro shoe wear—the Grammy Award winner offers a fresh perspective on new trends and traditional styles. When he first appeared on the red carpet scene, he opted for classic suiting, appearing to dress like his peers. It was his signature pompadour that helped him standout and remind audiences of his genre- and era-bending music.
Throughout the years that the star has been on the global stage, his signature look has evolved to be more daring. By adding accessories, such as vintage-looking sunglasses, and swapping his white shirts for bright colors and patterns, Bruno has become a style icon for the modern gentleman.
He makes subtle, simple changes to popular menswear that make a major impact, especially on the red carpet. And, we're excited to see what he wears at Sunday's Grammy Awards!
Check out his style evolution below!
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
With a gold chain-printed jacket, gold chains and gold-accented loafers, this singer is dressed to impress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The star skips a button-down shirt and tops off his look with a bandana and hat—another fresh twist to a popular style.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImag
The performer unbuttons his leopard-printed shirt to reveal gold chain, then adds a hat and loafers, giving us Miami millionaire vibes.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Bruno appears in a three-piece suit, but skips the socks and crops the pants for a twist to the traditional look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The pop star wears brown suit, but adds a bright yellow T-shirt for a pop of color.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
After winning a Grammy award, the star poses with black suit, paired with sunglasses and his signature pompadour.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
The singer mixes it up this traditional look by opting for black denim.
