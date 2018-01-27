Saturday Savings: Jennifer Lopez's Cropped Sweater Is Only $28!

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Jan. 27, 2018 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bruno Mars

Watch Bruno Mars' Style Transform Before Your Eyes

ESC: Lana Del Rey, E!ssentials

Lana Del Ray's Signature Cat-Eye Is V-Day Beauty Goals

ESC: Best Dressed, Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford Is Badass at Balmain & More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Saturday Savings

WAGO / BACKGRID

Suns out...guns, err, abs out!

A California winter averages around 55 degrees—not a bomb cyclone by any means but legitimate sweater weather. Of course, if you're Jennifer Lopez, it's the optimal temperature to keep warm and cozy in a knitted turtleneck...crop top! The Second Act star was spotted at The Hotel Bel Air in an olive-green cropped sweater from Naked Cashmere, black ALO high-waist leggings, shearling-lined boots and her signature hoop earrings. While the high neck kept Jenny from the Block protected against any potential brisk winds, the high hem exposed the actress' toned abs to the elements. 

The knitted top was already a budget find, with an original price of $36, but now it's on sale for a whopping $28!

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Jen isn't the only celeb to wear a crop top this winter, It Girls like Olivia CulpoBella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have been pairing theirs with oversize coats and jackets, only letting a box of skin peek through. 

To try this trend, keep scrolling for crop tops that'll look just as good in the summer heat as it does on a brisk day. 

 

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

Jennifer's Exact Sweater

Naked Wardrobe Up to My Neck Cropped Sweater, Was $36, Now $28

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

Tibi

Cropped Pullover, $350

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

Cotton Citizen

The Melbourne Crop Turtleneck, $69

Article continues below

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

Staud

Lilou Cropped Ribbed Cotton Top, $135

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

A.L.C.

Keegan Sequined Cropped Top, $345

ESC: Cropped Turtleneck

Topshop

Zip Rib Knit Crop Top, $35

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kat Graham Introduces the New Off-the-Shoulder Jacket Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.