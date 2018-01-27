Saturday Savings: Jennifer Lopez's Cropped Sweater Is Only $28!

Suns out...guns, err, abs out!

A California winter averages around 55 degrees—not a bomb cyclone by any means but legitimate sweater weather. Of course, if you're Jennifer Lopez, it's the optimal temperature to keep warm and cozy in a knitted turtleneck...crop top! The Second Act star was spotted at The Hotel Bel Air in an olive-green cropped sweater from Naked Cashmere, black ALO high-waist leggings, shearling-lined boots and her signature hoop earrings. While the high neck kept Jenny from the Block protected against any potential brisk winds, the high hem exposed the actress' toned abs to the elements.

The knitted top was already a budget find, with an original price of $36, but now it's on sale for a whopping $28!