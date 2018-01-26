Lana Del Ray's Signature Cat-Eye Is V-Day Beauty Goals

Lana Del Rey's beauty is an extension of her music, and that's why it's genius.

Since the debut of "Video Games" in 2011, the singer's stylized cinematic voice and songs references to the '50s and '60s have been personified with the use of makeup. Her retro style, which includes cat-eye makeup and Americana-influenced hairstyles, standout on the red carpet with its romantic notes and glamour. It's her signature, and like her sound, it's remained consistent and unique.

This year, the singer will make an appearance on the Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet, as her album, Lust for Life, is nominated for "Best Pop Album of the Year." Like her music videos' nostalgic romances (Watch: "Lust for Life" and "Love"), we predict her red carpet style won't stray from her signature look. There will be a cat-eye.