Regina Simons Recalls Steven Seagal's Alleged Rape in 1993

A few celebrities have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct.

In November, Portia De Rossi said on Twitter that during a past audition for one of his films, he allegedly unzipped his pants in front of her, telling her how important it was to have chemistry off-screen.

Also that month, Juliana Margulies said that when she was 23, a female casting director told her Seagal wanted to go over a scene with her in his hotel room at 10 p.m.

"And I got to the hotel around 10:40 p.m. and she wasn't there and he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life," she said. "And I got out of there unscathed...I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don't know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with 'I'm a healer. I want to massage you' and I sort of squirmed my way out."

"When I got to LA, I made sure people were around me all the time. I never was alone with him," she said. "Because of my experience with Steven Seagal in that room, which was horrific, I refused to meet Harvey Weinstein in his hotel room when another woman brought me."

Seagal has not commented on the actresses' allegations.

Jenny McCarthy said Seagal had asked her to strip during a 1995 audition for Under Siege 2 and then threatened her not to tell anyone. Seagal's rep told The Daily Beast, "Her claim is completely false," and also said, "Warner Brothers casting for the film Under Siege 2 has confirmed that Jenny McCarthy never auditioned for a role on Under Siege 2." The studio has not commented.

Earlier this month, actress Rachel Grant, who played Bond Girl Peaceful in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, told BBC News she was flown to Sofia, Bulgaria to rehearse lines with Seagal after auditioning for a role in Out For A Kill. She said they met in a hotel room, where he allegedly tugged her strapless top down after she refused to take it off, pushed her onto a bed by force and started to unzip his pants. She said he stopped and apologized after she began crying, telling her that he liked to date actresses he worked with to improve their "on-screen chemistry."

Seagal's lawyers told BBC News he unequivocally denies Grant's allegations in their entirety, saying, "Our client denies having such contact with Ms Grant and further vehemently denies any alleged assault at all, in particular, the alleged assault occurring in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2002."

Grant said she was emboldened by women sharing their stories of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo campaign, BBC News said.