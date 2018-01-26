Why Representation on One Day at a Time Matters Now More Than Ever

In its first season, One Day at a Time did not shy away from a series of tough topics that don't always get their due on TV.

Netflix's heartwarming and charming reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom managed to shine a light on veterans issues, LGBTQ issues, immigration issues, as well as the complexities of being a single mother in a multi-generational Cuban-American family, all while making us laugh. It was no small feat, but it was one that co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellet and Mike Royce, along with their extremely talented cast led by the luminous Justina Machado and the legendary Rita Moreno, make look effortless.

The good news? They're proving in season two, available for your binging pleasures now on the streaming service, that season one's success was no fluke.