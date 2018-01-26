Inside Cardi B's Insane Year Rising to the Top

Shortly after walking away from L&HH, and with only two mixtapes and some internet fame under her belt (the amazingly titled Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2), Cardi landed her first major record label recording contract, signing with Atlantic Records in late February. Around the same time, she was invited to be the opening act during hip-hop trio The Lox's February 25 tour stop, alongside legendary femcees Lil' Kim and Remy Ma. Without a single commercial release under her belt, the rap world was already starting to pay attention.

By May, she would land two BET Award nominations, for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, both of which she went on to lose. But the losses did nothing to stop her momentum. A month later, just a few days before she would release the song that took the world by storm, she was invited by Remy Ma to join her set at Hot 97's Summer Jam music festival for a performance of Queen Latifah's classic "U.N.I.T.Y." alongside a list of legendary femcees that included Lil' Kim, MC Lyte, The Lady of Rage, Young M.A. and the Queen herself.