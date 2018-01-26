Darren Aronofsky and Suki Waterhouse's Reps Shoot Down Dating Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

ESC: Lana Del Rey, E!ssentials

Lana Del Ray's Signature Cat-Eye Is V-Day Beauty Goals

Taryn Manning, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Taryn Manning Backtracks After Slamming Stylist Over $200 SAG Awards Dress

Darren Aronofsky, Suki Waterhouse

$150 per

Has Darren Aronofsky moved on with Suki Waterhouse? Not so fast!

Two months after the mother! director and Jennifer Lawrence called it quits, Aronofsky was spotted out and about with the 26-year-old British model and actress, sparking questions over the nature of their hangout. Earlier in the week, the two were photographed on a stroll together in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival before stopping for a bite to eat. 

As is the nature of Hollywood, the sighting spawned reports insinuating the two are romantically linked, but both of their reps have since shot down such claims. 

Watch

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

"They are not dating nor are they together," Waterhouse's rep told E! News. As for the director's side, Aronofsky's rep told E! News, "It's true that they hung out in Sundance, but there's absolutely no truth to a romance."

As a source further reiterated, "They are friends and hang out. They are not dating."

Meanwhile, he called it quits with his film's leading lady in late November following a year of low-key dating. "It was amicable and they are still friends," a source told E! News at the time. 

As for Waterhouse, she was most recently linked to fellow actor Diego Luna, whom she was seen smooching in January 2017 and walking with as recently as July as of last year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Suki Waterhouse , Darren Aronofsky , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.