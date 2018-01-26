Darren Aronofsky and Suki Waterhouse's Reps Shoot Down Dating Rumors

$150 per
Has Darren Aronofsky moved on with Suki Waterhouse? Not so fast!
Two months after the mother! director and Jennifer Lawrence called it quits, Aronofsky was spotted out and about with the 26-year-old British model and actress, sparking questions over the nature of their hangout. Earlier in the week, the two were photographed on a stroll together in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival before stopping for a bite to eat.
As is the nature of Hollywood, the sighting spawned reports insinuating the two are romantically linked, but both of their reps have since shot down such claims.
"They are not dating nor are they together," Waterhouse's rep told E! News. As for the director's side, Aronofsky's rep told E! News, "It's true that they hung out in Sundance, but there's absolutely no truth to a romance."
As a source further reiterated, "They are friends and hang out. They are not dating."
Meanwhile, he called it quits with his film's leading lady in late November following a year of low-key dating. "It was amicable and they are still friends," a source told E! News at the time.
As for Waterhouse, she was most recently linked to fellow actor Diego Luna, whom she was seen smooching in January 2017 and walking with as recently as July as of last year.