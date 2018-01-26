Tom Cruise Reveals His Ankle Is Still Broken as He Shares a Photo of Death-Defying Mission: Impossible Stunt

"It's still broken but I'm doing well," Cruise said on the show. "It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going."

The film is still set to be released this summer on July 27, 2018, even though they still have some scenes to shoot.

"I spent eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do," Cruise told host Graham Norton.

The actor also shared on the show that he was chasing Cavill's character when he was injured. "I was chasing Henry and was meant to hit the side of the wall and pull myself over but the mistake was my foot hitting the wall," he said. "I knew instantly my ankle was broken and I really didn't want to do it again so just got up and carried on with the take. I said, 'It's broken. That's a wrap. Take me to hospital.' And then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangements.'"