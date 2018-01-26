Dakota Fanning, Adele and More Stars Who Have Secret Social Media Accounts

Jan. 26, 2018

Add social media super sleuth to Dakota Fanning's résumée

The 23-year-old actress talked about her Instagram stalking skills during Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers

Like many celebrities, Fanning has a private Instagram account, which she uses to do a little investigating.

"Maybe I've blown my cover now," The Alienist star teased. 

But don't worry! Fanning uses her Internet lurking capabilities for good, like to expose lies.

"You know when you just feel somebody's lying to you, and you have to get down to the bottom of it?" she asked the host. 

She also likes to discover who a person's friends are when she meets someone new.

"It makes me sound like a big creep," she said with a laugh. 

"No," Seth Meyers replied, "like a little one."

Fanning isn't the only star to remain hush-hush about social media identity. Jon Hamm and Adele have secret profiles, too. Click on the gallery to see which other celebrities have secret social media accounts.

