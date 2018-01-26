Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Costume Isn't What Fans Expected

Marvel fans got their first look at Brie Larson in costume as Captain Marvel when she was photographed on set in Atlanta Wednesday. But, those who had been expecting to see her in the character's blue and red suit were disappointed to see she was outfitted in black and green.

In the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, Larson takes flight as Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. She gains her superpowers after an explosion, which fuses her DNA with an alien's. The Kree's Mar-Vell (Jude Law), the original Captain Marvel in the comics, initially wore a black and green costume, leading some fans to wonder if her modern blue and red look will appear later on in the movie—i.e. this costume could be a flashback to Carol's high-tech, militaristic Kree race origins. Walt Disney Studios, which is distributing the film, declined to comment on the paparazzi shots.