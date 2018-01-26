Vanessa Marcil Suffers Seventh Miscarriage 2 Months After Pregnancy Reveal

Vanessa Marcil's team has revealed some sad news: the actress has suffered her seventh miscarriage.

The 49-year-old Las Vegas, General Hospital and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had announced on Instagram in mid-November that she was pregnant with her second child overall and first with her fiancé, who she refers to on social media as MC. At the time, she wrote, "It's baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM #MadHappy." Two weeks ago, she revealed they were expecting a daughter.

"Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM," read a message posted on Marcil's Instagram page early on Friday. "Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone."