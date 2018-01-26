Watch Shakira's Sultry Music Video "Trap" Ft. Maluma

Shakira and Maluma just did it, again!

Although they broke incredible records with their song "Chantaje" and its music video, we have a feeling that "Trap" won't stay behind.

The sultry song is part of her album El Dorado which she released in May 2017. Today, Shakira debuted its music video, which might remind you a lot of her album cover.

“We worked on this song almost a year ago when we were working the “Chantaje” song in Barcelona, and I told her that there was a genre that is happening in the streets and the underground world," Maluma tells E! News.