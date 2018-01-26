Gwyneth Paltrow Parodies Her Goop Lifestyle and Accidentally Transforms Stephen Colbert

Break out your yoni eggs and butterfly tears!

In honor of Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming Goop summit, "In Goop Health," the mogul teamed up with Stephen Colbert and his lifestyle brand, Covetton House, to—as he said Thursday night—"bring you an exclusive line of aspirational, medically adjacent productpportunities" called "Covoopetton." Ok, so the whole thing is one big joke, but play along. During Thursday night's interview, the two stars kept the parody going by sitting down on Colbert's Covetton House set of "baroque simplicity" and "shabby elegance," where the two greeted each other with "Namaste."

While the late-night host was excited for their partnership, Paltrow had to clarify. "We're not partnering. We prefer the term 'conscious coupling,'" a nod to the "conscious uncoupling" Paltrow used to describe her separation from ex-husband Chris Martin.