Janet Jackson Makes Missy Elliott Cry With Surprise Essence Tribute

In a surprise appearance, Janet Jackson sang Missy Elliott's praises at Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event, hosted at the Highline Ballroom in New York City Thursday night.

Jackson was one of many artists who paid tribute to the multitalented musician. "Some act, some choreograph, some write hit songs, some create whole new sounds, some women are able to make their mark in one of these fields, but there's only one woman who has made her mark in all these fields," she said. "Not only have you made your mark, but she's done so with boldness and courage." Celebrating Elliott's contributions to the entertainment industry—which span four decades—Jackson continued, "Creativity is a beautiful thing, and when creativity flows so freely from a musical genius, all we can do is express gratitude. I am so grateful for Missy's beautiful soul. I am grateful for her creativity, her energy, grateful for her soaring inspiration. I'm grateful for how she stood toe-to-toe with the guys, showing them that a woman can do it all, take charge, lead the way, innovate and create without fear. Grateful for how she's cleared the way, the path, for new generations of young talent to follow." Jackson added that she appreciates Elliott's loyalty, as "it means more to me than she could ever know."