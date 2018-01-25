Watch Justin Timberlake Surprise Ellen DeGeneres With an Epic Birthday Gift

Let the birthday celebrations begin!

As Ellen DeGeneres prepares to celebrate her 60th birthday Friday, the talk-show host is getting a surprise from one of her famous friends.

On Friday's all-new Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake appears via satellite with a special message for the birthday girl.

"Hey baby. I'm rehearing for the Super Bowl, rehearsing for the tour. I'm so sorry I can't be there to kick off your birthday week," Justin shared. "You know I'd like to be there but I need to make sure we are great."

When Ellen asked if the former 'N Sync member can address the reports of special guests coming for the Pepsi halftime show, Justin remained coy. He did, however, invite Ellen to come out for the show.