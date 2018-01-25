Grey's Anatomy Tackles a Whole Bunch of Heartbreak at Once

What. An. Episode.

Tonight's Grey's Anatomy did not even sort of go in the direction we thought it was going, thanks to those promos we've been seeing all week after it definitely looked like Jo and Alex ran over her abusive ex, Paul.

But very quickly, Paul's fiancee Jenny found Jo and thanked her, only to be confused when Jo completely denied having put Paul in the hospital. Then the two women bonded and went to confront the recovering Paul together, just as he was yelling about being released.

They declared they would never speak to him again unless it was on a witness stand, which is just about when he tried to get out of bed, tripped over many wires, and hit his head on the end of the bed, leaving him brain dead. And guess who's still married to him, meaning she has power of attorney.

Jo. Frickin'. Wilson.