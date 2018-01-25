Reba McEntire "Absolutely" Wants to Work With Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Again

Paging Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. A country music legend would love to work with you again.
While Reba McEntire is busy supporting her new gospel album Sing It Now, the singer is already thinking about what's next.
As it turns out, she would absolutely be open to working with a few familiar faces.
"Touring with Dolly? Wouldn't that be a hoot? Yah, I would consider that in a heartbeat. I love Dolly Parton," Reba shared with E! News. "When I was doing the Reba TV show, Dolly spent the whole week with us on set. She was one of the guest stars and that's the last time we really got to sit down and visit."
Speaking of Reba, would the star like to share the big screen with Dolly if the project was right?
"Absolutely! Sure I would," Reba explained. "Anywhere you can go in the world and you say Dolly—you don't have to say Dolly Parton—everybody knows Dolly and everybody loves Dolly. Why wouldn't you want to hang with her?"
Another special friend who is always a pleasure to hang with is Kelly. For those unaware of the family connection, Reba's step-son Brandon Blackstock is married to the American Idol winner. And back in 2008, Kelly joined Reba on the road for the 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour.
While schedules are booked for the time being, Reba would love the chance to explore more cities with Kelly. "Doing another tour would be a blast," she explained.
Until then, Reba is celebrating her new title as the first female Colonel Sanders. She's also teaming up with KFC to launch their new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor in commercials that will start airing Sunday.
"It's surreal," Reba explained to us. "My outfit is a little different than his in the way that it has a little bit of fringe, a little bit of sequins, but it's still the shape of the colonel."
She added, "Who doesn't like BBQ? Who doesn't like the smoky mountains? It's a win-win situation and it's really tasty. I had it yesterday. I give it a 100 percent A+."
