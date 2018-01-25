Reba McEntire "Absolutely" Wants to Work With Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Again

Paging Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. A country music legend would love to work with you again.

While Reba McEntire is busy supporting her new gospel album Sing It Now, the singer is already thinking about what's next.

As it turns out, she would absolutely be open to working with a few familiar faces.

"Touring with Dolly? Wouldn't that be a hoot? Yah, I would consider that in a heartbeat. I love Dolly Parton," Reba shared with E! News. "When I was doing the Reba TV show, Dolly spent the whole week with us on set. She was one of the guest stars and that's the last time we really got to sit down and visit."

Speaking of Reba, would the star like to share the big screen with Dolly if the project was right?