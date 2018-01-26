Third Time's the Charm: Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. Will Win the Grammy for Album of the Year...Right?

If Kendrick Lamar doesn't win Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys this Sunday then, in the words of Adele, "What the f--k does he have to do to win Album of the Year?"

So the British chanteuse said last year about Beyoncé, whom she herself beat out, and that will be the response if Lamar's DAMN., his fourth studio album and third to be nominated in the category, is an also-ran.

"If I can make one person—or 10 million people—feel a certain type of euphoria in my music, that's the whole point," he told Rolling Stone last summer, happy about his commercial and critical success but looking to downplay its importance in how he operates. Not that he's had to pick one or the other lately.

Artistry-wise, all of the Compton-born rapper's nominated albums have been good enough to win Album of the Year. It's just that sometimes the train is speeding too fast in the other direction.

In 2014 Lamar was nominated for seven Grammys, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year, and went home empty-handed. The real shock, however, wasn't that his good kid, m.A.A.d City lost Album of the Year to Daft Punk's Random Access Memories. The helmet-sporting Frenchmen's grooves were so de rigeur at the time.