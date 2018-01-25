WEEKDAYS
The Kardashian Sisters Are Helping Kylie Jenner "Calm Her Fears" Before Giving Birth

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 4:53 PM

The Kardashians have got Kylie Jenner's back! 

While Kylie has yet to confirm her pregnancy publicly, the reality star is reportedly expected to give birth to her first child any day now. The reality star has been laying low since reports surfaced that she was pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, but she's due pretty soon. 

Kylie is in great hands when it comes to the support of her family and famous sisters. "[Her sisters] are helping calm her fears and letting her know what to expect," a source tells E! News. So what other cryptic messages from Kylie might confirm her pregnancy? 

Watch the video above for all the details! 

