Charmed Reboot In the Works At the CW Again

Jennie Urman, executive producer of the fierce, funny, feminist Jane the Virgin, is the EP behind both pilots, with Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin writing both scripts.

The first pilot was set in 1976 New England and was rumored to be thought of as a prequel to the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2006 on the WB.

Last summer, CW president Mark Pedowitz explained that the pilot was "in redevelopment."

"We're waiting to see Jennie Urman wants to come back with," he said during the TCA summer press tour. "She's busy with Jane right now…it's early in the development process, but we're redeveloping it and hopefully it will come out."

The original series, about three witch sisters in San Francisco, starred Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Rose McGowan.