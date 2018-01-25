Jane, the Virgin's Hairstylist on How to Get Camera-Ready

While it can take hours to complete one scene, the hair has to look the same in every take—a large ask for a complicated style. This is why many of Jane's best looks focus on shine and bounce, rather than intricate styling.

"We achieve [longevity] by layering products to seal in the style, as well as using anti-humidity products," she shared. "We also create a shape that will endure the continuity it needs, so we are not fighting the look all day. Sometimes a simple tendril just won't stay where it is supposed to, and ends up right in their lip stick."

The first layer, which is applied before adding heat to cast members' hair, is a protectant, specifically the White Sands Liquid Texture Spray with a medium or firm hold.

Why texture spray? "If we don't protect the hair then the styles don't shine, move, and flow as they should," she continued. "[The texture spray] doesn't build up or weigh down the hair, therefore we can use as much as needed to create a barrier from the heat on the fresh hair being designed," she stated.

From there the stylist uses a combination of Oribe Royal Blowout, Marula Rare Oil Dry Mist, White Sands Spray Leave-in Conditioner, Paul Mitchel Styling Treatment Oil, Aquage Shine Spray and Bio Silk Therapy Thermal Shield Protection Spray to properly condition and hydrate hair for the cameras.