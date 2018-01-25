Half-Naked Kim Kardashian Wears Crystal Panties in Sexy Selfie

And last week, Kim shared a photo of herself lying naked in bed on Instagram. On Jan. 16, Kim shared a stunning pic of herself with the caption, "#momofthree."

It was just over a week ago that Kim and Kanye West welcomed their third child together via a surrogate. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Days later, Kim shared that they named their baby girl Chicago West. And as for those rumors about the Wests already planning for baby No. 4, Kim tweeted Thursday the reports are "fake news."