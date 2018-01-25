Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Says Anyone Can Do This Cat-Eye

Celebrity makeup artist Sir John wants every woman to have a go-to standout look.
While most people don't have a Beyoncé-level glam squad at their beckoning call, the beauty pro is offering an easy-to-complete makeup trend that you can wear anywhere: the denim eye.
"One thing I love about the denim liner or denim eye: It's like a pair of jeans," the American Beauty Star judge shared with E! News. "You know you have a pair of blue jeans that you love that goes with everything... So I mean you can wear [the denim eye] with a Gap T-shirt or you can wear it with a Givenchy gown to the Met Gala. It translates everywhere."
To prove just how casual this brilliant eye makeup can be, the beauty pro has partnered with Gap for the Gap Logo Remix collection, a line that celebrates the brand's iconic logo. The refresh of the logo and resulting campaign include new clothing, the new makeup trend, song and commercial titled "LogoRemix" and a cast of fresh faces, including Grammy-nominated singer SZA, music producer MetroBoomin (who remixed an '80s hit for the campaign), Japanese influencer Naomi Watanabe, singer/songwriter Sabrina Cloudio, YouTube star Connor Franta, among others.
Stas May
In alignment with campaign's emphasis on diversity, Sir John's contribution is a universally flattering trend. The shade, cobalt blue, looks good on everyone, which he demonstrated on Naomi, who is commonly referred to as the "Beyoncé of Japan."
"Cobalt is universally flattering," he revealed about his choice of hue. "Navy is great, but some times navy can read black, if you're very fair. If you have a deeper complexion, you might not see [navy] as much...[Cobalt blue] transcends race and ethnicity and it's one of those things that makes every girl, from Harlem to Hong Kong, pop."
Douglas Segars
The beauty pro uses L'Oreal Paris Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Cobalt Blue, which you can purchase at Target for $8. That's all. No base, primer or shadow needed, making it universally wearable and affordable.
"I'm a huge fan of minimal steps," he continued. "I have so many friends and girlfriends who have kids, and just don't have the time they used to in their early twenties. So, if I can cut out one or two products from their makeup routine, it's a win."
Considering the price, wearability and ease of the trend, it is definitely a win.
