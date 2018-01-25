Mama June Decides to Join a Beauty Pageant to Shut Down Her Haters in This From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

Mama June is returning to the pageant circuit. But this time, she's the one competing.

June Shannon rose to fame thanks to her daughter Alana Thompson's career as a child beauty pageant contestant on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, but now that she's undergone a shocking transformation, June is ready for her time on stage.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June and Alana meet with a gown designer as she preps to compete in a Miss Georgia Peach Elite competition, and the "nervous" 38-year-old reveals her motivation for doing the pageant.