Drake and Bad Bunny Collaboration Is in the Works

by Diana Marti | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 11:38 AM

Drake, Bad Bunny

George Pimentel/WireImage, Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Is everyone ready for a song with Bad Bunny AND Drake? Well, it is happening! 

E! News can confirm that the "Soy Peor" rapper and "God's Plan" star hit a Miami studio together last night. They're working on a collaboration like no other, according to a source.

Both Bad Bunny, 23, and Drake, 31, shared separate posts on their Instagram accounts of their big night. 

Maybe this project was a long time coming because, in 2017, Bad Bunny and J Balvin released "Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" which included a Drake reference. 

In Spanish, Bad Bunny says, "I feel sorry for Casper, but J.Lo is leaving with Drake."

Yep, he said that! 

In a video shared by them in the studio and Drake even sends a message to Bad Bunny's fans saying, "I'm coming for you." 

?? @champagnepapi

A post shared by ??BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

Meanwhile, Drake shared his own video on Instagram Stories where he calls Bad Bunny "el mejor" which means "the best" in English. Plus, we can even hear a snippet of a song that might just be the one that they're working on.

Does this mean that there's a #BadBunny and #Drake collab on the way?! ????

A post shared by TheMVTO (@themvto) on

Are you as excited about this collaboration as we are? 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

