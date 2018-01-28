Ranking the 20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever, According to You!

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna, 2018 Grammys

From Cardi B to Lady Gaga and Everyone in Between, See All The BTS Grammy Moments From Your Favorite Celeb's Social Media Accounts

Lorde

Here's Why Lorde Won't Be Performing at the 2018 Grammys

Lisa Loeb, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive for Music's Biggest Night

The votes are in!

We asked you to pick your favorite Grammys red carpet looks of all time and the results do not disappoint. 

Fierce fashionistas and music icons like Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood and Madonna all made the cut for their memorable and head-turning high fashion ensembles from years past. But which diva really hit a high note and came out on top at the No. 1 spot with the hottest look ever?

Scroll down to see your fan-approved ranking of the top 20 most iconic Grammy Awards looks ever. Was your favorite look voted the winner?

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Janelle Monae, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

No. 20: Janelle Monae (0.54%)

2016: Janelle Monae in Jean Paul Gaultier Top & Skirt

Ariana Grande, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

No. 19: Ariana Grande (0.54%)

2016: Ariana Grande in Red Ramona Keveza Gown

Grammys Throwback, Lil Kim 2002

Getty Images

No. 18: Lil Kim (0.54%)

2002: Lil' Kim in Red Leather & Motorcycle Helmet

Article continues below

Beyonce, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No. 17: Beyoncé (0.62%)

2013: Beyoncé in Black & White Osman Jumpsuit

Florence Welch, 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No. 16: Florence Welch (0.77%)

2013: Florence Welch in Green Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

No. 15: Lady Gaga (0.70%)

2016: Lady Gaga in Blue Marc Jacobs Dress

Article continues below

Celine Dion, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

No. 14: Céline Dion (1.08%)

2017: Céline Dion in Green Zuhair Murad Dress

Maddie Ziegler, Sia, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

No. 13: Sia (1.08%)

2015: Sia in Giorgio Armani Prive Jacket & Wig

Destiny's Child, Grammys

Steven Tackeff/ZUMApress.com

No. 12: Destiny's Child (1.08%)

2001: Destiny's Child in Matching Green Dresses

Article continues below

Katy Perry

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

No. 11: Katy Perry (1.16%)

2012: Katy Perry in Powder Blue Elie Saab Dress

Christina Aguilera, Early 2000s Fashion, Grammys

Getty Images

No. 10: Christina Aguilera (1.55%)

2001: Christina Aguilera in Pink Lace Dress

Toni Braxton, Grammys

KMazur/Getty Images

No. 9: Toni Braxton (1.78%)

2001: Toni Braxton in White Richard Tyler Dress

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No. 8: Carrie Underwood (2.01%)

2012: Carrie Underwood in White Gomez-Gracia Gown

Taylor Swift, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

No. 7: Taylor Swift (2.63%)

2016: Taylor Swift in Versace Top & Pink Skirt

Grammys Throwback, Madonna 1999

Getty Images

No. 6: Madonna (2.79%)

1999: Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Kimono

Article continues below

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

No. 5: Lady Gaga (2.94%)

2010: Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Space Dress

Britney Spears, Early 2000s Fashion, Grammys

Getty Images

No. 4: Britney Spears (6.27%)

2000: Britney Spears in White Randolph Duke Gown

Rihanna, 2015 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

No. 3: Rihanna (6.82%)

2015: Rihanna in Pink Giambattista Valli Couture Gown

Article continues below

Grammys Throwback, Rihanna 2013

Getty Images

No. 2: Rihanna (8.44%)

2013: Rihanna in Red Azzedine Alaïa Gown

Grammys Throwback, Jennifer Lopez 2000

Getty Images

No. 1: Jennifer Lopez (55%)

2000: Jennifer Lopez in Green Versace Dress

MORE PICS: Craziest Grammys look of all time

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Music , Fashion , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.